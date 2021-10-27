Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals

Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the individuals attached in the following photos. MCSO is hoping to gain information in regards to several theft and fraud cases in Mesa County.

If you recognize any of these individuals, please call the non-emergency line (970) 242-6707, the Crime Stoppers hotline (970) 241-STOP (7867), or Investigator Dillon (970) 244-3919.

For more information and to view the photos, please visit crimewatch.net.

