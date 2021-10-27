Advertisement

WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks

By Isaac French and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A 10-year-old boy who broke records earlier this year at a U.S. power-lifting meet in Nebraska is putting his title of “World’s Strongest Kid” to the test.

According to WIBW, Bo Jensen went to the U.S. Nationals for power-lifting with a goal to break every record in his age group.

Once he did that, he looked for new challenges.

“Bo won the world record down in Florida at USA Nationals,” explained Bo’s dad, Joe Jensen, adding his son was invited to be a guest on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

Jensen said his son pulled a Chevy Silverado truck when he was on the show.

“It was very easy for him,” Jensen said.

Tuesday, Bo suited up for his heaviest challenge yet. He pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his side.

Jensen says his son has big dreams and has no doubt he’ll accomplish them.

Bo says he likes to power-lift because it makes him feel like he can do anything in the world.

“At the end of the day, that’s the lesson that you want to teach your kids,” Jensen said. “We tell our kids all the time you can do anything, but we don’t really show them how, and this is showing them that you can do anything.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D ½ Road will be purchased to build a new Clifton...
Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus
Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Midday Live
Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday it's too early to comment on possible...
Movie set fatal shooting: Too early to comment on possible charges, sheriff says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy