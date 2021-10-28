Advertisement

Community Hospital performs first thrombectomy on Western Slope using inari technology

Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the...
Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the ClotTriever System.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the ClotTriever System. This new technology is designed to remove large clots in a single session without the need for an ICU stay. Not only that but this new procedure provides immediate symptom relief, allowing physicians to treat patients in a single session.

Traditionally these conditions would have been treated with blood thinners followed by waiting and hoping the clot would dissolve. Now with this device doctors can go in and and physically drag the clot out of the body and they can see exactly how much clot is being removed. “This technology not only provides the convenience of an outpatient procedure but also effective removal of clot without the administration of life threatening anti-coagulation or overnight ICU stay,” said Todd James, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist with Community Hospital. “Patients who suffer from this potentially fatal disease are benefiting greatly because of it. We expect to continue to lead the way on the Western Slope in interventional cardiology techniques and devices and take this responsibility seriously. Our goal is to be the leader on the Western Slope in DVT/PE thrombectomy therapies,” added Dr. James.

Blood clots can be caused by anything that prevents blood from circulating or clotting normally, such as an injury to a vein, surgery, certain medications and limited movement.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence in Grand Junction off Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax

Latest News

GJPD
The Grand Junction Police Department is hosting a free Cyber Security Bootcamp for teens this Saturday
Salvation Army Grand Junction
The Salvation Army Grand Junction is holding a turkey drive for their annual Thanksgiving dinner
Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence in Grand Junction off Fruitwood Drive
Enstrom Candies
President of Enstrom Candies has been inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame