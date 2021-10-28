GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If anyone is looking for a way to give back to their community, the Salvation Army Grand Junction is holding a turkey drive for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

They are in great need for 20lb turkey donations. Turkeys can be donated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. until November 22 at their main office on 4th street located at 1235 N 4th Street in Grand Junction.

The Salvation Army Grand Junction will be serving meals to those in need at their 4th street location on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lamar Edwards has been behind the scenes making pies for the annual salvation army thanksgiving dinner for 18 years. He says he makes at least 225 pies every year.

“A lot of people are having that meal, it’s just a good place for the community to get together,” said Edwards. “Everybody needs to pitch in & do a little bit for the community and salvation army is a good place to lend your efforts to do that.”

Every year they host about 2,700 people, about 700 in person and 2000 deliveries. The Salvation Army Grand Junction has been providing this service for many years. This is the first year the in-person dinner will be held at their 4th street office in their two multipurpose rooms. In the past it has ben held at the Elks Lodge downtown.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of folks don’t have an opportunity to sit down & have a nice Thanksgiving meal with friends or loved ones,” said Grand Junction Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Joe West. “So that’s something that’s really near & dear to us.”

CMU will be cooking the meals and canyon View Vineyard Church will be delivering to those who are unable to leave their residences.

“I really do appreciate the community that we live in,” said Grand Junction Salvation Army Office Manager Paige Crawford. “They are very generous when it comes to helping the salvation army provide the turkeys to provide for this Thanksgiving meal that we do for the community.”

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for bell ringers for their red kettle campaign. They start the day after Christmas. To sign up, visit the following depending on your location: https://grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/

https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/montrose/

https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/delta/

With the holiday season coming up, if anyone needs help getting toys for Christmas for their kids and needs assistance from the Salvation Army, visit https://saangeltree.org/

