Shelter for youths rededicated to honor local donor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local homeless shelter for youth is getting rededicated to honor a generous donor. The Drop In Center, which is part of an organization called The House has been rededicated in honor of Cary Eidsness, who not only provided a free space for teens to get help but also took the initiative to renovate the area to provide more functionality.

In the grand Valley it is estimated that there’s anywhere between 250 and 300 homeless teens. Eidsness has been involved with homeless youth for twenty years but after seeing how large of a problem there was in Mesa County he had to do something. He owned the building located at 4th and Main and felt this downtown location was perfect for accessibility. With the space and renovations, young people between the ages of 13 and 24 can get food, take showers, do laundry, and even receive counseling. The area can help up to 15 people each day.

This is the only drop in center like this between Las Vegas and Denver.

