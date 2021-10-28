Advertisement

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D ½ Road will be purchased to build a new Clifton...
Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts

Latest News

The trooper is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the family's car twice during the...
Family speaks after trooper indicted in death of 11-year-old NY girl
Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence in Grand Junction off Fruitwood Drive
An Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones was canceled...
Girls found safe, 2 in custody after Amber Alert issued in Colo.
This file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30,...
California high court won’t hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal