Advertisement

D51 schools host Halloween activities for students

D51 schools hosted plenty of fun Halloween activities for their students today in honor of...
D51 schools hosted plenty of fun Halloween activities for their students today in honor of Halloween.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - D51 schools hosted plenty of fun Halloween activities for their students today in honor of Halloween. Several schools, like Pomona Elementary, hosted parades around the school where children could show off their costumes.

Clifton elementary started a new tradition in which they created a pumpkin patch outside of the school and allowed the children to take home any pumpkin of their choosing. Clifton’s Parent teacher organization worked with Rettig Farms to get 350 pumpkins for one dollar each so that every student could take a pumpkin home for free.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction

Latest News

A look at the spooky history of the school
The Haunted History of Whitman School
Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Issues Warning to Pet Owners
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Issues Warning to Pet Owners
Grand Junction Lions Club Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Grand Junction Lions Club Celebrates 100th Anniversary