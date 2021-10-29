Grand Valley Power hosts annual Glow Halloween

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Power hosts their 4th annual event called Glow Halloween.

It is a two-day event from October 28-29 from 10 am to 5 pm. The event focuses on safety for children for this upcoming Halloween.

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween. Glow Halloween is to bring awareness to parents and drivers for Halloween.

“So in addition of course being a safety awareness event for kids, this is also a member appreciation event for coop members,” said Dana Pogar, Grand Valley Power Communication Specialist.

Parents can bring their kids to Grand Valley dressed up in their Halloween costumes. They will have grab-n-go bags that will include glow sticks, Halloween coloring sheets, a spooky Halloween checklist, mini craft kid, and treats.

Grand Valley Power Employees recommend sanitizing their hands and health screenings before packing the items into the bags.

Due to COVID-19, Glow Halloween also has a curbside pickup as an option. When you arrive and want to do curbside, the guest will text “GLOWGVP” to (970) 499-1313, and an employee will deliver the bags to your car.

