Advertisement

Grand Valley Power hosts annual Glow Halloween

Photoshoot area at Grand Valley Power for Glow Halloween
Photoshoot area at Grand Valley Power for Glow Halloween(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Power hosts their 4th annual event called Glow Halloween.

It is a two-day event from October 28-29 from 10 am to 5 pm. The event focuses on safety for children for this upcoming Halloween.

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween. Glow Halloween is to bring awareness to parents and drivers for Halloween.

“So in addition of course being a safety awareness event for kids, this is also a member appreciation event for coop members,” said Dana Pogar, Grand Valley Power Communication Specialist.

Parents can bring their kids to Grand Valley dressed up in their Halloween costumes. They will have grab-n-go bags that will include glow sticks, Halloween coloring sheets, a spooky Halloween checklist, mini craft kid, and treats.

Grand Valley Power Employees recommend sanitizing their hands and health screenings before packing the items into the bags.

Due to COVID-19, Glow Halloween also has a curbside pickup as an option. When you arrive and want to do curbside, the guest will text “GLOWGVP” to (970) 499-1313, and an employee will deliver the bags to your car.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Five arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses

Latest News

Grand Valley Transit
Grand Valley Transit will be implementing temporary service reductions
Original Palisade High School
Palisade takes its first steps into transforming the old high school into a medical clinic
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues warning to pet owners
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction