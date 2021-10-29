Advertisement

Grand Valley Transit will be implementing temporary service reductions

By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Transit will be implementing temporary service reductions starting next week. The services reduction is due to driver shortages for the transit system.

The reductions will affect the dash service, which has been in effect for a few weeks, and the Saturday schedule, limiting hours. We are told that reducing the Saturday schedule would have the least impact on the community.

It is unknown when services will return to normal, but we’re told the scheduling will remain this way up until next year and possibly beyond.

“Our current drivers have really been going the extra mile recently to try and cover shifts, working overtime, and so I think the community certainly owes them a debt of gratitude. For all the work they’ve done and to keep the service going. But because of our current constraints, we think it’s the right decision to right-size our service. That we offer with our current staffing levels, and we hope to come back and return to regular service as soon as we can,” said  Andy Gingerich, the transit coordinator.

We are told if you’re interested in a career as a driver, they encourage you to apply. The driver pay will be increasing in January of 2022.

