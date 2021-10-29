The Haunted History of Whitman School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -There are many historical buildings in the Grand Valley, each of them with their own unique history, telling each their own story, while adding to the charm of historic Grand Junction.

The Whitman School, built in 1925 stands to this day on Grand Avenue, was one of the earlier schools in District 51.

Eventually, in 1965 the school became a museum, home to an earlier version of the Museums of Western Colorado. But the Whitman school, really shares much of it’s early history, with a the former Park Opera House that once stood next door.

“The Park Opera House was a huge hit for the valley.” says, museum Curator of History and Archaeology, Vida Jaber, “It was one of the only entertainment things that people could do.”

The opera house was a huge hit for the valley. People would come from all over to see a show. That is until the mid 1930s when the building was torn down and would eventually become the parking lot for the Museum of the West.

The Whitman School however, is still in use to this day. There is little doubt that the school itself has it’s own unique history, but there are some who believe, some of that history may have never left.

“It is one of the handful of haunted places within Mesa County, specifically in Grand Junction.” said Jaber.

Jaber says, there have been multiple accounts of people seeing an apparition inside the school.

“My predecessor, David Bailey....he always talked about seeing an apparition at the stop of the staircase...he named her Emily”.

Emily, was described as a young woman wearing a white gown.

According to Jaber, Bailey wasn’t the only one who saw Emily the ghost. She says there was a maintenance worker who was working in the school late one night, when he saw her.

“After experiencing seeing her once, he refused to ever stay late again.” Jaber laughed.

Jaber believes however, the the ghost stories surrounding the Whitman School, stem from the Park Opera House that once stood next door.

In 1908, an actor named, Hal Newton Carlyle was getting ready to perform at the opera house on Feb. 18, 1908, when he unexpectedly died backstage, before even making his cue. The audience was had no idea what happened backstage and the show went on.

As for Emily the ghost, Jaber believes her lore stems from a 20-year-old woman named Ethal Renick, who was attending a show one night. As she got up to leave, she collapsed in the aisle and died. The newspapers reported the next day, saying ‘her heart fatally weakened under pressure of excitement at the opera house’. She was recovering from a long spat with scarlet fever and said to be still in a weakened condition that night.

But it may not have been the two deaths at the opera house that gave the place a spooky reputation. According to Jaber, the community used to hold seances at the opera house.

“It was just one of the many gigs they would do.”

As the years went by, the Whitman School went through a lot of changes. After 40 years as an educational intuition, the museum bought it and even moved their headquarters there. Since then, it was used as a yoga studio and now it’s being used as a school again.

As for Vida Jaber, she believes it’s the events that happened at the opera house that gave way for the ghost stories at the Whitman School. She says she herself has never seen Emily the ghost, or any other apparition, but she is open to the possibility.

