School board candidate, Will Jones, accused of criminal past

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recently, the group called Rural Colorado United said they uncovered old court records for Will Jones and claims he has a history of child abuse and domestic violence. The claims had originally circulated on social media that Jones was a bouncer for the Fantasy strip club and had a lengthy criminal history.

Will Jones states he is appalled by the accusations and he feels it’s a tactic to tarnish his name in the week before the election. “This isn’t going to stop me from being apart of the community. Just because you want to throw an accusation on me. If I was honestly guilty of putting a hand on a woman I wouldn’t be doing this” he says. He then went on to say that because he coaches football he has already had multiple background reports done on him and his past had never been brought up before.

Democrats of Mesa County feel Jones needs to be held at the same standards as anyone else who works for the school district. They say if a teacher had a history of violence they would no longer hold their positions. Scott Beilfuss, Co Chair for the Mesa County democrats stated “We have to hold our candidates accountable and there’s nothing wrong with the public questioning what the background of a candidate is.”

The Mesa County D51 School Board race has become one of the most expensive school board elections in recent memory, with Lauren Boebert, Sherronna Bishop, the Colorado GOP, and Stand for the Constitution backing candidates so a lot of eyes are on this election.

