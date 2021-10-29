Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Thursday, October 28th

2021 Boys 4A Soccer State Tournament - Highlights and Final Scores
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2021 Boys 4A Soccer State Tournament started on Thursday the 28th, the Round of 32. We have highlights and final scores:

#10 Grand Junction vs #23 Steamboat Springs 5-3

(Next up, Round of 16: #10 Grand Junction vs #7 Cheyenne Mountain on 11/3)

#4 Denver North vs #29 Montrose 3-1

