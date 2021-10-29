A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (10/29) An additional search warrant was obtained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for the address on the 400 block of Fruitwood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 28 after more information was found. The search warrant lead to the arrest of three more individuals. Another gun and more drugs were also seized.

At this time, a total of six weapons have been seized and eight arrests have been made.

Additional arrests on warrants and charges including drug and weapon possession:

Dillin Graham, 41, male

Haley Burnett, 29, female

Amanda Basso, 45, male

It is important to note additional photos have been provided by the sheriff’s office for all eight arrests. See below.

UPDATE (10/28) 3:25 p.m. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested five individuals in related to the SWAT call at the 400 block of Fruitwood Drive.

Investigators with the Western Colorado Drug Task force arrested the following individuals on multiple charges, including multiple narcotics and weapons violations, and active warrants.

Arvis Sanders, 37, male

Sergio Duarte, 39, male

Roberto Rodriguez, 40, male

Eric Williamson, 29, male

Karlie Locke, 28, female

Upon execution of a search warrant, approximately 6 lbs. of methamphetamine, 8,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (pressed fentanyl), approximately one half pound of cocaine, an AR style rifle, two hand guns, and around $15,000 in cash was found.

Images of the individuals in custody will be uploaded to the following link once made available. For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

UPDATE (10/28) 8:34 a.m. Mesa County Sheriffs office says a search warrant was being executed at a home at 476 Fruitwood Drive in Grand Junction.

Deputies took four suspects into custody. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released once it becomes available.

INTIAL REPORT: There is a heavy police presence with officers wearing tactical gear around Fruitwood Drive which is blocked off. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is on scene. We’re working to confirm what’s happening.

