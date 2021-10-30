Advertisement

Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
By Tom Ferguson and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, calls started coming in regarding the accident at 27 Rd. and Highway 50, according to the police department. The male motorcyclist was found lying on the road. He was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department. He later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the deceased as Gary Hayden, a 60-year-old male resident of Grand Junction. The coroner ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident.

The GJPD is investigating the accident. This article will be updated once more information is known.

