Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:55 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

Latest News

Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks