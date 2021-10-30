Advertisement

Halloween tips to have fun and stay safe

Palisade trick or treat street
Palisade trick or treat street(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is a fun time for kids to dress up in costume and trick or treat for candy. But it’s also important to keep some safety tips in mind.

The annual Downtown Palisade ‘Trick or Treat Street’ on Third and Main is a great way to bring the community together. The shops downtown decorate their storefronts and hand out candy. Some even have games set up for the kids to participate in.

But there are some important tips to keep in mind so everyone stays safe this spooky season. Sargeant Stanford with the Palisade Police Department shares a few.

“I’m a parent so the things I think about & look for for the safety side is, dress for the weather. We can get that unexpected weather when it gets cold. Especially if you’re going out in the evening when it’s dark. Make sure you have good lighting equipment, you have the glow sticks are still popular. Make sure you bring a good flashlight to navigate from house to house.”

Sargeant Stanford also mentioned to keep traffic in mind and to use crosswalks when available.

“The most important thing that’s still around today is the inspection of candy by the parents. I still believe in that, it’s a good thing to do to have the parents go through the candy and make sure everything’s good to go for their kids.”

One more trick or treating tip from the police department is to make sure kids only go to the houses that are decorated or have porch lights on. A good rule of thumb is to avoid houses that look like no one is home.

