Advertisement

Motorcyclist fatality after vehicle accident in Grand Junction

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident(Grand Junction Police Department Facebook Page)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, calls started coming in regarding the accident at 27 Rd. and Highway 50, according to the police department. The male motorcyclist was found lying on the road. He was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department. He later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office may release his identity once his family has been notified. Officers are interviewing witnesses and those involved to find out more.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

Latest News

Riverside Education Center Receives New Bus
Riverside Education Center Receives New Bus
New Power Plant will be Built
New Power Plant will be Built
D51 School Board Candidate Accused of Criminal Past
D51 School Board Candidate Accused of Criminal Past
Riverside Educational Center receives bus
Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center