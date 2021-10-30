Advertisement

Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center

Riverside Educational Center receives bus
Riverside Educational Center receives bus(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center.

The Redlands Rotary partnered with Rotary District 5470′s Matching Grand Program and combined and contributed 15,500 dollars toward the purchase of the 14 passenger bus.

Riverside Educational Center director says they realized that transportation following after-school programs’ conclusion was critical for students and families. And so, they began to look for ways to purchase buses.

“We have been able to purchase thanks to a very generous donation from Redlands Rotary. They came to us at the end of the summer and said they would like to do this, and we are so grateful because this gives us another way to get students home from an after-school site, as well as transport students on field trips and for enrichment activities and outdoor education.”, said Kristen Lummis, development director.

The new 14 passenger bus will benefit Chipeta Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

Latest News

The Grand Valley Power Plant
New power plant under construction
Recently, the group called Rural Colorado United said they uncovered old court records for Will...
School board candidate, Will Jones, accused of criminal past
D51 schools hosted plenty of fun Halloween activities for their students today in honor of...
D51 schools host Halloween activities for students
A look at the spooky history of the school
The Haunted History of Whitman School