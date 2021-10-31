Community members campaign to pass measure 4B

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction High School may finally be rebuilt if ballot Issue 4B is passed.

This year on the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to approve a $115 million bond.

Sarah Shrader, the co-chair of Yes ON GJHS, says it’s time we serve the community’s children.

“We need a better school for them.. a better place for them to be educated. So, they can go to college or enter the workforce, and this is the right way to get there,” said Shrader.

In 2019, a similar measure was proposed, which included the construction of a new building for Grand Junction High School and other projects but failed to pass. This year the measure solely speaks of the building of Grand Junction High School.

Shrader says they are hopeful it will pass.

“We have had an overwhelmingly positive response. The best thing about this is that we have garnered support from all across the political spectrum. Even though a lot of us don’t agree on everything, this is something the community has rallied around and really, really agrees,” said Shrader.

Kristen Lynch, a community member, says it’s a small price to pay.

“It’s just a small increase overall in your taxes and to make such a great impact on the valley and the future of the valley as a whole,” said Lynch.

The tax is approximately three dollars for the average homeowner, and the tax will end when the bond is paid off in 20 years.

