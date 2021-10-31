Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to CBD oil-related fire

Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.
Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial building on the 700 block of Scarlet Dr. in Grand Junction on Saturday.

The fire department entered the building to suppress the flames. According to the GJFD, a barrel of CBD oil was on fire when they arrived. CBD oil is a derivative of the cannabis plant.

That material is flammable, and was put out using foam suppressant. There was difficulty putting it out because the material created a mist that covered firefighters’ facemasks and made it hard for them to see. However, efforts were successful and the fire was extinguished.

