Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to CBD oil-related fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial building on the 700 block of Scarlet Dr. in Grand Junction on Saturday.

The fire department entered the building to suppress the flames. According to the GJFD, a barrel of CBD oil was on fire when they arrived. CBD oil is a derivative of the cannabis plant.

That material is flammable, and was put out using foam suppressant. There was difficulty putting it out because the material created a mist that covered firefighters’ facemasks and made it hard for them to see. However, efforts were successful and the fire was extinguished.

