2022 Country Jam headliners announced

Tickets go on sale this Friday! Pre-sale is available now!
2022 Country Jam Pre-Sale Code
2022 Country Jam Pre-Sale Code(Brian Wiley - KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 Country Jam headliners were announced early this morning. The lineup includes Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw!

Other performances at next year’s Country Jam include Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June, and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 5, but we at KKCO have a special pre-sale code to use to purchase tickets now! To gain pre-sale access head over to countryjam.com and enter in the pre-sale code: CJ2022.

KKCO 11 News is a proud sponsor of Country Jam. We will also be giving away some ticket packages this December, so be on the lookout!

