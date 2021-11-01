Advertisement

Ballot counters wanted for election

Mesa County elections
Mesa County elections((KKCO/KJCT))
By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The commissioners have asked election officials to do hand counting to verify the results from the voting machines and they still need more volunteers to help.

So far thirty six people have signed up but sixty four are still needed in order to have one hundred counters. They are looking for people who can commit to a three week process by working eight hour days between November 29th and December 17th.

The process involves a bipartisan team of judges reviewing the ballots and tallying, then making sure the numbers match those from the dominion machines.

So far, twenty nine thousand ballots have been accepted in Mesa County. To get involved simply contact the elections office.

