A new polling location opening in Mesa County today ahead of tomorrow’s election

Colorado Mesa University to host new location
New Polling Center
New Polling Center
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County voters have a new Voter Service and Polling Center location opening up today at Colorado Mesa University to ahead of the Nov. 2, 2021 election.

The new location will be at CMU’s University Center, 1455 N. 12th St., room 213 in Grand Junction and is will be available for early voting and mail-in ballot drop off.

“Many people think that Election Day is just one day, but it’s not. If you would like to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot, skip the wait and visit a VSPC before Tuesday, November

2, 2021,” Said Elections Director, Brandi Bantz.

Other available voting locations:

Dinosaur Journey Museum (DJM) 550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita, 81521

Mesa County Central Services (MCCS) 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, 81501

Palisade Community Center (PCC) 120 W. 8th St., Palisade, 81526

Voting centers are open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and election day, Tuesday Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

