Sports Highlights - Sunday, October 31st

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CHSAA state football tournament is set. Here are the matchups for Round One:

(4A) #1 Montrose has a first round bye

(4A) #21 Brighton at #12 Fruita Monument, time and date TBD

(2A) #13 Alamosa at #4 Delta, Saturday 1:00 PM

(1A) #9 Wiggins at #8 North Fork, Saturday 1:00 PM

(1A) #11 Holyoke at #6 Meeker, time and date TBD

RMAC Men’s Soccer

Colorado Christian 1, Colorado Mesa 1 F/2OT

RMAC Women’s Soccer

Adams State 1, Colorado Mesa 2

NFL Football

Washington 10, Broncos 17

