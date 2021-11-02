Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident
2022 Country Jam Pre-Sale Code
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to CBD oil-related fire
The deadline has now passed for health care workers in Colorado to be vaccinated against...
People against mandate attend commissioner’s meeting

Latest News

The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
A man jumped off a bridge in Florida after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit.
Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws