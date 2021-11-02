The Center for Independence holds art installation to commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19 in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One flag for each Covid-19 death in Mesa County was placed on the lawn at the Center for Independence in Grand Junction as a way to commemorate our local citizens. The goal is to bring awareness to these lives lost which is 334 to date. That they are remembered as lives lived with people who cared about them, and not just a statistic of the pandemic.

”It occurred to us that we’re looking too hard at the numbers and we’ve stopped feeling the losses of the people,” said Center for Independence Executive Director Linda Taylor. “So today we wanted to do an installation that commemorates all 334 people that have passed away in Mesa County from Covid.”

The installation is based loosely around the elements of the display in D.C. at the national mall memorializing the Americans who have died from Covid-19.

