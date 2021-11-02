Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations at Monday workshop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council discussed marijuana regulations at its workshop on Monday evening.

The main topic of focus at the meeting was ironing out the process for applicants to get a license. Council had previously discussed using a weighted lottery based on criteria like community impact, paying a living wage, and sustainability. Some councilors expressed their desire to move towards a merit system that does not use a lottery.

Members of the public also added their thoughts on how council should proceed. Themes including prioritizing local ownership and limiting the number of applications any single entity can submit were among the points raised during the public comment section.

