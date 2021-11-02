Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations at Monday workshop

Members of the public also expressed their views on the matter
Members of the public were also in attendance and shared their perspectives.
Members of the public were also in attendance and shared their perspectives.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council discussed marijuana regulations at its workshop on Monday evening.

The main topic of focus at the meeting was ironing out the process for applicants to get a license. Council had previously discussed using a weighted lottery based on criteria like community impact, paying a living wage, and sustainability. Some councilors expressed their desire to move towards a merit system that does not use a lottery.

Members of the public also added their thoughts on how council should proceed. Themes including prioritizing local ownership and limiting the number of applications any single entity can submit were among the points raised during the public comment section.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Coroner’s office releases the identity of motorcyclist killed in accident
Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to CBD oil-related fire
The Grand Valley Power Plant
New power plant under construction
Cars at the intersection of I-70B and North Ave
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction
Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive

Latest News

Center for Independence Covid dedication
The Center for Independence holds art installation to commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19 in Mesa County
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
The deadline has now passed for health care workers in Colorado to be vaccinated against...
People against mandate attend commissioner’s meeting
Mesa County elections
Ballot counters wanted for election