Mesa County ballot drop box and poll locations
Final hours to cast your vote!
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As a reminder, polling centers will be closed and ballots will stop being accepted at 7 p.m. tonight.
Mesa County Voter Service and Polling Centers locations:
- Dinosaur Journey Museum (located at 550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita, CO 81521)
- Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501)
- Colorado Mesa University (located at University Center 1455 N. 12th St, Room 213, Grand Junction, 81501)
- Palisade Community Center (located at 120 W. 8th St., Palisade, CO 81526)
Election Ballot Drop Box locations:
- Mesa County Central Services (located at 200 S. Spruce Street, Grand Junction)
- Fruita Civic Center (located at 325 East Aspen Avenue, Fruita)
- Clifton DMV (located at 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton)
- GVT West Transfer Facility (located at 612 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)
- Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)
- Colorado Mesa University (located at 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction)
- Mesa County Fairgrounds (located at 2785 US Highway 50, Grand Junction)
- Palisade Community Center (located at 120 West 8th Street, Palisade)
To view the unofficial election results, please visit nbc11news.com.
