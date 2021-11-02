Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delta County, leaving hospitals feeling the strain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Delta County Health Department reports since Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, 2021 the county has seen 152 new positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the county’s positivity rate to 13.6%.

Health officials also report that three men, between ages 65 through 84 have died during that same time. The rise in cases has more people checking into the hospital. Delta Health Currently has 12 people who are being treated at the hospital with COVID-19, with ICUs 83% full. Health officials say hospital capacity is of great concern, since many local hospitals are not in the best position to accept transfer patients. Delta health officials are urging everyone to take precautions, get vaccinated, wear a mask when necessary, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

Recently, the State of Colorado updated several Public Health Orders. One of which is Public Health Order 21-02, which requires hospitals, hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient surgery centers to hold off on elective surgeries as long as doing doesn’t cause harm to life, limb or function.

Public Health Order 20-38 requires face coverings in some settings and also requires hospitals to report and provide the state with information aimed at assessing statewide capacity to provide necessary medical care and services.

Public Health Order 21-01 now requires medical providers to provide any additional or booster shots regardless of where the patient was previously vaccinated. The order also requires providers to administer vaccines to any person who self-assesses that they meet the criteria approved by the FDA and CDC and providers have to submit vaccination and demographic data to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment within 48 hours of the vaccine being administered.

Delta County Health further urges folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already. For those that are eligible, health officials encourage booster shots. Those who qualify for booster shots are:

• Are 65 years old or older.

• Live in a long-term care facility.

• Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19.

• Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work. For example, if you live in a college dorm with lots of other students or you work at a grocery store where you are in contact with many people every day, you may be considered high risk.

• You received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your initial dose.

