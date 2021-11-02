Advertisement

St. Mary’s update after vaccine mandate takes effect

St Mary's Medical Center
St Mary's Medical Center((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re hearing from St. Mary’s Medical Center about the vaccine mandate from the state board of health after the mandate went into effect Sunday.

St. Mary’s said they are not facing any repercussions.

We are told that St. Mary’s is not facing any staffing concerns or shortages due to the mandate. They tell us the vaccine mandate didn’t largely impact them, and it has not affected their ability to care for their patients.

However, they are dealing with an increase in demand due to the rising COVID cases.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support. I want to thank all our health care workers for the tremendous work they’re doing, and I would encourage folks to go out and get vaccinated. It’s the most important thing they can do to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, chief medical officer.

Throughout the entire health system in Colorado, we are told they’ve lost about 100 associates, but they believe that number will decrease in the next few days.

