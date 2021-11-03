Advertisement

Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School

It’s official! Grand Junction is getting a new high school.
Grand Junction High School
Grand Junction High School(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s official, voters approved the passage of the bond measure to build a new Grand Junction High School building.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 Ballot Issue 4B increases taxes to fund a $115 million bond that would replace GJHS. Construction is set to begin next year and will wrap up by the end of 2024. Students and staff will remain in the current high school building while the new building is being constructed on the same property at 1400 N. 5th St.

The new GJHS building will be three stories tall, utilize the current east gym and art building, and rebuild on piles to anchor the foundation. The new building will also have a single public entrance to adhere to security measures.

The school district would like to thank Citizens for School District 51 co-chairs Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader, campaign manager Daniel Haas, and the Citizens for School District 51 volunteers in campaigning and promoting the bond measure.

For more information and updates, please visit d51schools.org/newgjhs.

