Fraud Friday: Sweepstakes Scams

By Erin Crooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Everybody would love to win some cash, or maybe even a luxury cruise, right? Well that’s why many people enter themselves in a sweepstakes, to try to have their chance. But unfortunately many scammers are looking to exploit those hopes of winning it big. Mark Fetterhoff, Program Manager for AARP Elderwatch, talks about ways to avoid this scam.

