Law enforcement investigates suspicious package

The package was delivered to the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Police Department and Lower Valley Fire District are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Kokopelli Center in Fruita.

According to the Fruita Police Department, a call came in from a postal worker who delivered the package to the center’s mailbox. The worker was concerned about the package and contacted the police.

The bomb squad is currently on-site assisting in the investigation.

Updates will be provided once more information is released.

