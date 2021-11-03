Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is sharing her take on Election Day 2021 in the county and responding to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations against her.

Peters was not the county’s designated election official during the November election. Sec. Griswold stripped her of those responsibilities citing an alleged security breach at the elections office. Former Sec. of State Wayne Williams (R) took over as the DEO, and Mesa Co. Treasurer Sheila Reiner served as the county’s Election Supervisor.

Clerk Peters is saying the tried to investigate the results of the 2020 election and is being silenced. According to her, “I have attempted to investigate the results of the election which is a duty that I swore to the constituents who elected me. And just like they did the Arizona ballot audit, the organized left and their Lincoln Project allies attacked any attempt to investigate the 2020 election.”

She further explained that, “This whole thing with the Secretary of State...and the overreach has resulted in completely baseless claims of wrong doing against me...which I’m fully and completely prepared to challenge legally. And harassment and even threats against my live have been unleveled (sic.) to keep secret...the things that are being revealed.”

She also argues that the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners decision to use Clear Ballot and Dominion voting machines, as well as a hand count, is costing too much. She says she would have just used Clear Ballot voting systems.

21st Judicial District Court Judge Valerie J. Robison found that Clerk Peters committed “wrongful acts” and criticized her office’s handling of election system security in a civil case in October. 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s (R) criminal investigation into the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.