Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Titus and Ruger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our *pets of the week, Titus and Ruger! Important note: these dogs will need to be adopted together.

These two are both Great Pyrenees/ Shepherd mixes who unexpectedly lost their owner. They are a bonded pair, meaning that when they’re apart they experience anxiety.

Titus is seven years-old and weighs 145lbs. Ruger is eight years-old and weighs 126lbs.

