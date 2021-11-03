Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Titus and Ruger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Meet our *pets of the week, Titus and Ruger! Important note: these dogs will need to be adopted together.
These two are both Great Pyrenees/ Shepherd mixes who unexpectedly lost their owner. They are a bonded pair, meaning that when they’re apart they experience anxiety.
Titus is seven years-old and weighs 145lbs. Ruger is eight years-old and weighs 126lbs.
