Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Titus and Ruger

Titus & Ruger
Titus & Ruger(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our *pets of the week, Titus and Ruger! Important note: these dogs will need to be adopted together.

These two are both Great Pyrenees/ Shepherd mixes who unexpectedly lost their owner. They are a bonded pair, meaning that when they’re apart they experience anxiety.

Titus is seven years-old and weighs 145lbs. Ruger is eight years-old and weighs 126lbs.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
More information on Proposition 120 and other ballot measures in Colorado can be found in the...
What you should know about Proposition 120
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election
St Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary’s update after vaccine mandate takes effect

Latest News

Midday Live
Fraud Friday: Sweepstakes Scams
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations