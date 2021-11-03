Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:53 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community Hospital
Mesa County hospitals on vaccine mandate deadline today
More information on Proposition 120 and other ballot measures in Colorado can be found in the...
What you should know about Proposition 120
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
2022 Country Jam Pre-Sale Code
2022 Country Jam headliners announced
St Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary’s update after vaccine mandate takes effect

Latest News

Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants
The Jan. 6 committee is seeking a bevy of documents from former President Donald Trump, who is...
National Archives releases new details on Jan. 6 docs
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at...
Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike