What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several steps remain before official results are posted in the 2021 Mesa County Coordinated Election.

Individuals with issues with their ballot, such as signatures that do not match, have until November 10 to cure their ballots. Final unofficial results will be posted No. 11 or 12.

A risk limiting audit on Nov. 15 will indicate whether election outcomes are correct. Before Thanksgiving, the Canvass Board will meet to announce official results. The Canvass Board will be comprised of one member of the Democratic Party, another of the Republican Party, and Mesa Co. Designated Election Official Wayne Williams.

The Mesa Co. Elections Office will also use Clear Ballot voting machines to audit the election, and conduct a hand count beginning on No. 29 to cross-reference vote tallies.

Over 44,000 votes have been counted in Mesa Co. as of Tuesday evening. That represents just over 41% of active voters in the county. In the 2019 Mesa Co. Coordinated Election, 47,948 voters were cast.

