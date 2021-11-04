Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages safe nighttime driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking motorists to use caution when driving at night.

Daylights Saving Time is ending, which means the clocks fall back one hour and nighttime arrive earlier in the day.

CPW states that wildlife becomes more active during the nighttime hours and has a greater chance of crossing roadways.

To help reduce the risk of impact on wildlife, CPW urges motorists to slow down, avoid using their phones and be on the lookout for any wildlife on the side of the road or crossing.

“In Mesa County here, many of arterial roadways, we have deer that move across, we have foxes, we have black bears moving. So any of our arterial roadways, your at risk of having wildlife move across them,” said Kirk Oldham Area Wildlife Manager.

If you were to hit an animal, CPW encourages that you focus on yourself and other people in the car first before attending to the animal.

