Stop the Mandate protest held following Nov. 1 deadline

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday, a group of people gathered across the street from St. Mary’s hospital to voice their opposition to the vaccine mandate enforced by the state.

The protest was organized by the group ‘Stop the Mandate’ following the November 1st deadline for all healthcare employees to be vaccinated. Organizers say the purpose was to strategize, with one strategy being to gather names, phone numbers, positions, facilities, and other information of all employees put on unpaid leave for not complying with the mandate.

St. Mary’s released a statement November 1st saying the majority of their employees have complied with the mandate, including those who were granted an exemption.

