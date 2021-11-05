Advertisement

Colorado’s economy continues to improve, but slowly

State leaders release 2021 third quarter report
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The State of Colorado has released it’s quarterly economic report for the third quarter of 2021 and while the economy is improving, state leaders say it’s a slow recovery.

Things such as job growth, gross domestic product and existing business renewals both saw increases in the third quarter, new business filings fell during the same time, this according to a the new economy report by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold.

The newest report shows that from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021, Colorado added 102,100 jobs, a 3.9% percent growth, improving the state’s unemployment rate to 5.6%.

Colorado’s unemployment rate sits above the national average at 5.6%. However, the state’s labor force participation rate sits at fourth in the nation at 68.2%.

The report also indicates 162,260 business renewals were filed in the third quarter; an increase of 4.7%. However, the state record shows there were 38,211 new business filings during that same time; a 2.7% decrease.

“While our economy continues its recovery with gains in GDP and job growth, too many Coloradans are still struggling to afford housing, childcare, healthcare and monthly bills,” said Secretary Griswold. “While the signs of recovery are encouraging, we still have a long road ahead until the recovery is felt by all Coloradans.”

Home pricing in Colorado grew 13.8% from the 2020 second quarter, to the 2021 second quarter, which the report says is the 12th fastest pace in the country.

People nationwide are feeling the pain at the pump as well. Here in Colorado, as of Oct. 25, 2021, the average price per gallon was $3.64.

While the growth has slowed down, state business leaders say they’re confident in the economy as Colorado continues to recover and rebound from the pandemic.

