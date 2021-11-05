Community members speak on vaccine mandate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we have been reporting this week, the vaccine mandate for health care employees took effect, which has resulted in hospitals across the state losing employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate took effect earlier this week and has both sides of the spectrum expressing their opinions.

For Grand Junction resident Jackie Grabbert, she says she feels safer knowing employees must be vaccinated.

“I want to feel safe when I go to the doctor’s office. I want to know everybody in there is going to be safe-- keep me safe and protected. I’m fully vaccinated, and I would expect they should be as well,” said Grabbert.

The protests against the mandate continue this week. For some, like Brandon Leuallen, he says vaccinated or not. There is still a risk.

“Just the misconception that all of a sudden if I’m around a vaccinated person nurse, I am safe and I’m around an unvaccinated nurse I am not safe and that is just not true,” said Luallen.

Back in August, Mesa County Public Health announced that local hospitals like St. Mary’s and Community Hospital would require employees to be vaccinated by November 1 or employees would be let go.

The resistance of some employees to get vaccinated has raised concerns from some in the community.

“They are hypocritical that they are supposed to be serving and protecting and taking care of the public, and yet they are against taking the vaccine,” said Grabbert.

We are told the vaccine mandate has put those who didn’t abide by the mandate on leave.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.