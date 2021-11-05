Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
A new open-space park is opening today in Grand Junction
Grand Junction High School
Ballot Issue 4B passes: Voters approve new Grand Junction High School
Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Law enforcement investigates suspicious package
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) is saying she is being targeted for investigating...
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) responds to Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s (D) allegations
Voters depositing ballots at the drop box right outside the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder's...
What happens next in the 2021 Mesa Co. election

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages safe nighttime driving
Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages safe nighttime driving
Grand Junction Rotary Club donations
Grand Junction Rotary Club donations
Community members speak on vaccine mandate
Community members speak on vaccine mandate