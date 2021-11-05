Advertisement

Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This weekend, most people will get an extra hour of the day back as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday.

If your area observes it, you will have to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Make sure to do that before going to bed Saturday night. No one wants to start their morning an hour early!

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

In March, almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Around 70 countries around the world also observe Daylight Saving Time, with some calling it Summer Hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
A new open-space park is opening today in Grand Junction
GJHS site plan
Follow up and next steps after the passing of Ballot 4B
Marijuana plants
Ballot measure 1C passed. What that means for Mesa County
Stop the Mandate protest
Stop the Mandate protest held following Nov. 1 deadline
Hemp structure remnants from fire that started on Tuesday.
Delta County warehouse fire update

Latest News

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
Some companies say they still can’t find enough workers to fill jobs.
US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring, adding 531,000 jobs
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry