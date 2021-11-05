Kindred Reserve officially opens as Grand Junction’s first Open Space Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks & Rec held a ribbon cutting celebration today for a new park called Kindred Reserve. The new park is unique to the area as it is an Open Space Park, meaning it gives an impression of being un-developed.

The developers had the idea of creating the area’s first open space park because the use of parks and outdoor recreation in general went up so much during the pandemic to compensate as mental health was declining. Developers challenge anyone to take a trip to this park if you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or having a hard day.

“The pandemic has brought so much challenge when it comes to stress & mental health,” said Grand Junction Parks & Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou. “We’ve seen those issues in our community increase. It’s wonderful to be able to provide services that help address those challenges. The peace & relaxation that you can experience coming to a place like this really does have an effect of improving your mental health.”

Kindred Reserve is located at 2064 S. Broadway and it is Grand Junction’s first open space park. Meaning it’s not a traditional park. It’s meant to give an impression to those who visit of being un-touched, un-developed, serene, & surrounded by nature.

“This park is very unique in that its open space, it’s natural,” said Sherbenou. “The experience that you get when you come out here is different from what you experience in a more developed park. It’s an opportunity to really connect with nature, to a level that’s more challenging when you’re in a developed park.”

This park is 37 acres and has a natural feel surrounded by beauty with 1.75 miles of dirt trails, multiple ponds, views of the Colorado National Monument, Book Cliffs, and the Grand Mesa. The park is a unique location for users to enjoy being out in nature surrounded by wildlife. As many types of birds live there as well as deer. While still being only 10 minutes away from the city.

“It’s a place that feels like it hasn’t been touched by people,” said City of Grand Junction Forester & Open Space Supervisor Rob Davis. “A place that has a lot of wildlife, a place you can go feel that intense quiet around you. Kindred reserve has that, it has this special feeling where you feel like you’re stuck away in nature even though you’re still inside the city.”

When Kindred Reserve was developed, no man made elements went into it. They simply just cleared away brush to create a trail without adding any components to capture the raw elements of nature.

”It really can have a good, positive mental impact on folks when they get out into a space like this & just take a walk,” said Davis.

