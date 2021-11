GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Many people are starting to shift their focus from pumpkins and candy to Christmas trees and presents.

We sat down with Charles Balke, Fire Chief with the Clifton Fire Protection District and Chalane Coit with Crime Stoppers of Mesa County, to talk about some safety tips for the upcoming holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.