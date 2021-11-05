Select clinics offering vaccines for 5-11 year olds
Select COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered in Mesa and Montrose counties.
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of child-size Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 year olds. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging parents and guardians to make an appointment with their local clinic to get their child vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics are being offered in Mesa and Montrose County at the locations and times listed below.
Saturday, Nov. 6
- Mesa County
- Holy Family Catholic School parking lot (786 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506) from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
- Montrose County
- Montrose Community Recreation Center, N.W. corner of main parking lot (16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose, CO 81401) from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Sunday, Nov. 7
- Mesa County
- St. Mary’s Medical Center parking lot (2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501) from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
- Montrose County
- Montrose Community Recreation Center - N.W. corner of main parking lot (16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose, CO 81401) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Tuesday, Nov. 9
- Mesa County
- St. Mary’s Medical Center parking lot (2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501) from 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Mesa County
- St. Mary’s Medical Center parking lot (2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501) from 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Thursday, Nov. 11
- Mesa County
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot (2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505) from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Friday, Nov. 12 (Mesa County)
- Central Library parking lot (443 N. 6th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
- National Ski Patrol Ski & Snowboard Swap
- Mesa County Fairgrounds (2785 Hwy 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503) from 5-9 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
- Western Colorado Pediatric Associates parking lot (456 Kokopelli Blvd., Unit D, Fruita, CO 81521) from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Saturday, Nov. 13 (Mesa County)
- National Ski Patrol Ski & Snowboard Swap (Mesa County Fairgrounds (2785 Hwy 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503) from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Vaccine type: Pfizer for 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
For updates, please visit covid19.colorado.gov.
