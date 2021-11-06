Check presentation from ‘Cups for a Cure’ event at Copper Club Brewery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Family Health West Foundation and the Community Hospital Foundation were presented with a check today from the recent ‘Cups For A Cure’ event.

The event was held in October at Copper Club Brewery in Fruita to raise funds for programs that benefit mammograms, breast cancer awareness, and early detection. Local establishments made and donated various chilies while Copper Club served their craft beer. The public was invited to eat and drink for the cost of an entry fee which went towards this fundraiser.

”The greatest part about this ‘Cups for a Cure’ was there were so many people here that just came out to support,” said Downtown Fruita Advisory Board member Allie Daniel. “Whether they knew somebody who had breast cancer or they were just here for the chili, or here to get a beer from Copper Club, or just out for a great evening of fun. They all just came out to support, which was amazing this place was packed.”

Overall they raised $5,000.00 which will be split between both Community Hospital and Family Health West Foundations to help women in the Grand Valley.

