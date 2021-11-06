Advertisement

Mesa Mall hosted job fair

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means Christmas shopping is underway and Mesa Mall is hiring.

Today, there was a job fair hosted by Mesa Mall, Colorado Workforce Center, and CMU.

The Mesa County Workforce Center supervisor Celina Kirnberger says it’s a great setting to seek employment.

“You know right now there are a lot of different job opportunities, right now and employers are really looking for people, so the chances you getting a job are really good,” said Kirnberger.

The need for staffing sparked the idea for a job fair. Willy Tuz, who owns a local business, is among those looking for new hires to provide exceptional service to customers.

“We really want to give the opportunity to people join our team to be able to expand and be a better asset to the community to be able to serve the community better,” said Tuz.

The job fair brought about a dozen companies out to speak with candidates by supplying information, discussing opportunities, and holding on-the-spot interviews.

We talked to business owners about the type of people they are seeking.

“[An] enthusiastic people to join our team to be able to provide the best customer service for our company,” said Tuz.

