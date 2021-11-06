WCCC Flight school’s success helps alleviate airline staffing shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early days of the pandemic, airlines had to cut costs. Now airlines are scrambling to hire staff to increase their workforce and meet the growing industry demand. To aid in the global airline staffing shortage, the Western Colorado Community College Aviation Technology program is training pilots as quickly as they can.

To aid in the global airline staffing shortage, the Western Colorado Community College Aviation Technology program is training pilots as quickly as they can to help meet the demand.

“There’s a huge pilot shortage across the nation so anything we can do to boost our aviation tech program & get more students into the program,” said CMU Foundation CEO Robin Brown. “We produce more pilots, we alleviate that shortage, we get people great jobs & opportunities. So it’s an incredible opportunity & we are very thankful.”

Thanks to Ron Tipping, CMU alumnus and former owner of Grand Junction Pipe & Supply, WCCC students have now added a Piper Super Cub aircraft to their fleet. Thanks to Glen McClelland, they will have a new place to keep it.

”The University could never have bought a plane like this,” said Brown. “So for a generous donor Ron Tipping to donate it to the aviation program is an incredible act of generosity but also an incredible opportunity for our students at the aviation tech program.”

Ron Tipping spoke about how he’s looking forward to seeing his aircraft benefit the students and future pilots.

“This is a perfect place for it,” said Piper Super Cub Aircraft Donor Ron Tipping. “I feel good about it because I can watch & see what happens to it & I can see who uses it & what good they get out of it.”

Tipping and McClelland handed over the keys to the Piper Super Cub aircraft and the hanger to CMU President John Marshall who then spoke about how significant it is that we in Western Colorado are helping meet industry demands by supporting vocational training at our local college.

“It’s encouraging to know from where I’m at that there is a pilot shortage & I’m set up to be moving into a career that I’m gonna love,” said WCCC student pilot Landon Parson. “It’ll be beneficial for everyone I think.”

At the event, aviation students, instructors, past graduates, President Marshall, and community supporters all celebrated the flight school’s success and the exciting things to come. Especially now as they add another aircraft to their fleet of growing flight students.

For information about this program, visit https://www.coloradomesa.edu/wccc/programs/aviation.html

