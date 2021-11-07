Body found in Grand Junction canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday morning, a person walking in the area of 22 and L Rds. in Grand Junction found an adult male body in a canal in the vicinity.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. There is no indication the death should be considered suspicious at this time, according to the MCSO. The identity of the individual will be made public once the Mesa Co. Coroner’s Office has made the appropriate notifications.

