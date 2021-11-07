Advertisement

Body found in Grand Junction canal

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating
(KKCO)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday morning, a person walking in the area of 22 and L Rds. in Grand Junction found an adult male body in a canal in the vicinity.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. There is no indication the death should be considered suspicious at this time, according to the MCSO. The identity of the individual will be made public once the Mesa Co. Coroner’s Office has made the appropriate notifications.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.
A new open-space park is opening today in Grand Junction
Kindred Reserve Open Space park ribbon cutting
Kindred Reserve officially opens as Grand Junction’s first Open Space Park
GJHS site plan
Follow up and next steps after the passing of Ballot 4B
St. Mary's Medical Center
Community members speak on vaccine mandate
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

Latest News

Veterans Day Parade Held in Grand Junction
Mesa County Libraries Hosts Culture Fest
Veterans Day Parade Held in Grand Junction
Veterans Day Parade Held in Grand Junction
Culture Fest 2021
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
Child-size Pfizer vaccines
Mesa County clinics begin to administer the child-size Pfizer vaccines